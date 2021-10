A woman died and another person was injured in a shooting Thursday night in Doral.

Officers responded at around 9 p.m. to the area of NW 98th Avenue.

#BREAKING: Massive police presence in Doral along NW 98th Ave, choppers flying overhead. K-9 unit on scene.



Neighbors being turned away and told to remain outside subdivision. #SouthFlorida #Miami @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/qXLDufRtsa — Ryan Nelson (@RyanNelsonTV) October 29, 2021

The person injured was taken to a hospital.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting. Further details were not available.