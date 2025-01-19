1 dead following police-involved shooting in Fort Lauderdale

One person was killed Sunday afternoon after an officer fired their weapon in Fort Lauderdale, officials said.

Fort Lauderdale Police arrived at the scene at 3100 Davie Blvd. at around 3 p.m.

According to police, officers attempted to pull the man over for a traffic stop but when he got out, they believed he had a gun and an officer opened fire.

The man was transported to Broward Health Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

His identity has not been released.

NBC6 cameras captured the area being taped off, and a nearby gas station was an area of focus for police.

A neighbor who lives nearby said he heard he heard back to back gunshots.

"We were outside and we heard like about eight shots went off," Kevin Forbes said. "Then we started hearing police cars and stuff."

Forbes described how the gunshots sounded.

"Boom, boom, boom, boom, straight eight shots," he said. "No pausing nothing, just straight eight shots."

FLPD said that the officer who fired his weapon has been placed on paid administrative leave.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is expected to take over the investigation, which is standard whenever there is a police-involved shooting.

This is a developing story.