1 Dead in Fatal Miami Gardens Car Crash

A fatal multi-vehicle crash in Miami Gardens left one dead early Monday morning, according to police.

Miami Gardens Police Department units responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Feb. 14 at approximately 1:57 a.m. near the 20700 block of Northwest 20th Avenue.

According to a statement from MGPD, a white Mercedes was traveling eastbound on Northwest 207th Avenue at a high rate of speed. It then collided with a silver Kia Optima that was traveling westbound on Northwest 207th street.

Police say the driver of the Kia was airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition, while the passenger of the Mercedes was ejected out of the vehicle and pronounced deceased on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.