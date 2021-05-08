1 Dead in Fatal Wrong-Way Crash on WB Dolphin Expressway

One man died early Saturday morning following a fatal wrong-way crash along WB Dolphin Expressway.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a black Hyundai was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of State Road 836 at in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue when it collided into a white Nissan sedan head-on.
The driver of the Nissan died on scene, but the driver of the Hyundai was transported to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.
Local
The accident occurred at 7 a.m. Saturday, partially shutting down WB Dolphin Expressway.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.