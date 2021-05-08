1 Dead in Fatal Wrong-Way Crash on WB Dolphin Expressway

One man died early Saturday morning following a fatal wrong-way crash along WB Dolphin Expressway.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a black Hyundai was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of State Road 836 at in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue when it collided into a white Nissan sedan head-on.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The driver of the Nissan died on scene, but the driver of the Hyundai was transported to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

The accident occurred at 7 a.m. Saturday, partially shutting down WB Dolphin Expressway.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.