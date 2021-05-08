Florida Highway Patrol

1 Dead in Fatal Wrong-Way Crash on WB Dolphin Expressway

By Monica Galarza

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

One man died early Saturday morning following a fatal wrong-way crash along WB Dolphin Expressway.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a black Hyundai was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of State Road 836 at in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue when it collided into a white Nissan sedan head-on.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The driver of the Nissan died on scene, but the driver of the Hyundai was transported to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. 

Local

Olympics 15 hours ago

North Miami Beach Gymnast, 17, Hopes to Represent USA at Olympics

Florida Keys 17 hours ago

Florida Keys Resort Named One of the Best in World

The accident occurred at 7 a.m. Saturday, partially shutting down WB Dolphin Expressway.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Florida Highway Patrolfatal car crashHead-on collisionState Road 836
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us