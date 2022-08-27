Florida Highway Patrol

1 Dead in Fiery Morning Crash on I-75 Near Griffin Road

NBC 6

All southbound general-purpose lanes are shutdown on Interstate 75 after a morning crash Saturday left one man dead, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The incident occured just after 8 a.m. Saturday when the victim's vehicle veered left off the roadway on I-75 and entered the grass median colliding with a concrete column, witnesses told FHP.

The vehicle then engulfed in flames, but the driver was unable to exit the vehicle.

Davie Fire Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead, FHP said.

This is a developing story. Please check back on the NBC 6 app for updates.

This article tagged under:

Florida Highway Patrolfatal crashfiery crashdavie fire rescue
