One person is dead after what appears to be a shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade early Monday.

The sheriff's office is investigating at NW 27th Avenue and NW 30th Street.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

NBC6 crews saw yellow evidence markers typically used to mark bullet casings, but authorities did not confirm who had died or how.

Police tape sectioned off the area, and a group of people embraced at the scene. Their possible relationship to the deceased was not immediately known.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.