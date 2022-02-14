1 Dead in Shooting, I-95 Northbound Closed

I-95 northbound is completely shut down from NW 79th Street to NW 119th Street as the Miami-Dade Police Department investigates a shooting that occurred early Monday morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m. in the area of Northwest 103rd Street.

A preliminary investigation by the MDPD Homicide Bureau indicates that the victim’s and subject’s vehicles were traveling northbound when they crashed.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported the victim, an adult female, to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition where she died from her injuries.

In addition to the crash, the vehicle was shot. The motive and cause of death are currently under investigation, and there is no information regarding the subject(s).

Northbound traffic is being diverted off on NW 79th Street.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.