1 Dead, Several Injured in Crash on Quail Roost Drive

One person was killed and multiple people were injured after a car crash on Quail Roost Drive Sunday afternoon.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, five to six people were involved in the crash, which took place near southwest 113th Avenue and Quail Roost Drive.

Rescue crews say one person was found dead at the scene, two others were transported to a nearby trauma center. Officials have not released information on their conditions.

