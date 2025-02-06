Person detained after man shot and killed in West Park: BSO

One person has been detained after a man was shot and killed in West Park Wednesday night, authorities said.
Deputies received a call about a shooting in the 4000 block of Pembroke Road at around 8:30 p.m., Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.
Once there, deputies found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound, and paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. His name has not been released.
A possible suspect was located after BSO homicide detectives responded, officials said.
"Through investigative methods, detectives located a subject who has been detained," BSO said in a statement. "This investigation is active and ongoing."