West Park

Person detained after man shot and killed in West Park: BSO

Deputies received a call about a shooting in the 4000 block of Pembroke Road at around 8:26 p.m.

By Briana Trujillo

One person has been detained after a man was shot and killed in West Park Wednesday night, authorities said.

Deputies received a call about a shooting in the 4000 block of Pembroke Road at around 8:30 p.m., Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Once there, deputies found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound, and paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

A possible suspect was located after BSO homicide detectives responded, officials said.

"Through investigative methods, detectives located a subject who has been detained," BSO said in a statement. "This investigation is active and ongoing."

West ParkGun violence
