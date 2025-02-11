Miami-Dade

1 detained as authorities investigate death of woman in NE Miami-Dade

Authorities were called to a home at NE 2nd Avenue and NE 107th Street shortly after 11 p.m., where a woman was found dead inside.

By Daniela Cado

One person is in custody after a woman was found dead late Monday in Northeast Miami-Dade, the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office (MDSO) said.

Authorities were called to a home at NE 2nd Avenue and NE 107th Street shortly after 11 p.m., where a woman was found dead inside. The scene is just blocks away from Barry University campus.

Homicide detectives were investigating, but the woman's identity and cause of death were not immediately revealed.

More information on the person detained was also not available.

MDSO said there was no danger to the community.

Authorities blocked off NE 2nd Avenue at NE 108th Street and NE 107th Street as investigators could be seen coming and going from the home.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

