1 Driver Killed, Another Critical After Crash in Miami Gardens

One driver was killed and another was critically injured in a crash in Miami Gardens early Thursday, authorities said.

The crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of 27th Avenue and Miami Gardens Drive.

Miami Gardens Police officials said a Volkswagen Jetta and a Mercedes collided at the intersection, killing the driver of the Jetta.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue rushed the driver of the Mercedes to a local hospital where they were in critical condition, officials said.

Footage from the scene showed both vehicles heavily damaged, with one ending up on the property of a nearby business.

Police didn't release the identities of the drivers and said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

