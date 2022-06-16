Miami Gardens

1 Driver Killed, Another Critical After Crash in Miami Gardens

The crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of 27th Avenue and Miami Gardens Drive

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

One driver was killed and another was critically injured in a crash in Miami Gardens early Thursday, authorities said.

The crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of 27th Avenue and Miami Gardens Drive.

Miami Gardens Police officials said a Volkswagen Jetta and a Mercedes collided at the intersection, killing the driver of the Jetta.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue rushed the driver of the Mercedes to a local hospital where they were in critical condition, officials said.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Footage from the scene showed both vehicles heavily damaged, with one ending up on the property of a nearby business.

Police didn't release the identities of the drivers and said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

Local

Surfside 10 hours ago

Town of Surfside Not Planning to Fly Rainbow Flag During Pride Month

Broward 14 hours ago

No Contest Plea for Extorting South Florida Senator With Explicit Photos

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Miami GardensMiami-Dade CountyFirst Alert TrafficMiami Gardens Police Department
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us