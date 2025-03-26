Miami-Dade County

1 flown to pediatric facility after ‘incendiary device' thrown into Miami-Dade home

Authorities said they responded shortly after 10 p.m. to the residence on the 27000 block of Southwest 143rd Place.

By Briana Trujillo

One person was hurt after an "incendiary device" was thrown into a home in Southwest Miami-Dade on Tuesday night, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said they responded shortly after 10 p.m. to the residence on the 27000 block of Southwest 143rd Place.

They found that the victim had already been rush "by a third party to an area hospital, and while at that facility, was airlifted by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to HCA Florida Kendall in critical condition."

They found that the victim had already been rush "by a third party to an area hospital, and while at that facility, was airlifted by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to HCA Florida Kendall in critical condition."
The victim was airlifted by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to HCA Florida Kendall in critical condition, the sheriff's office said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the patient "went by air to nearest pediatric trauma facility," but the victim's age and extent of their injuries were not immediately known.

The sheriff's office said detectives with the arson unit had assumed the investigation.

Information about a possible search for a suspect was also not available.

NBC6 is working to learn more about this developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade CountyMiami-Dade Sheriff's Office
