1 found dead, 1 in critical condition after welfare check in rural Miami-Dade: Sheriff

One victim died at the scene, the sheriff's office said. A second person was taken to Jackson South Community Hospital in critical condition.

By Briana Trujillo

File image of a Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office vehicle
NBC6

One person was found dead and a second person was rushed to the hospital early Thursday in a rural area of Southwest Miami-Dade.

At around 12:45 a.m., Miami-Dade sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the area of 204th Avenue and Southwest 232nd Street for a welfare check at a trailer.

When they got there, authorities said they could see an unconscious man from a bedroom window.

One victim died at the scene, the sheriff's office said. A second person was taken to Jackson South Community Hospital in critical condition.

Details about what may have caused the victim's death and whether the two were related to each other were not provided.

The MDSO Homicide Bureau has assumed the investigation.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

