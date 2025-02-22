1 hospitalized, 1 detained after shooting in Fort Lauderdale: Police

An investigation is underway in Fort Lauderdale Saturday after a man was shot and another person was detained, police said.

Fort Lauderdale Police arrived at the 200 block of Southwest Second Street at around 3:07 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting.

Once at the scene, officers found an adult man suffering from gunshot injuries who was transported by fire rescue to Broward Health Medical treatment.

The victim's identity and their condition have not been disclosed.

As police investigated the situation, FLPD said the shooting occurred after a dispute broke out between the victim and another person.

The suspect shooter, police said, was found and was detained.