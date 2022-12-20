1 Hospitalized, 1 in Custody After Stabbing in Hialeah Neighborhood

One man was hospitalized and another man was taken into custody Tuesday morning after a stabbing in a Hialeah neighborhood.

Hialeah Police officers arrived at the scene in the 2400 block of West 6th Court, where the area was marked off with police tape.

HPD said one man was found with a stab wound after an argument with another person he knew. That man, who was not identified, was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center where his condition was not released.

Police said one man was taken into custody, but did not release that man's identity or what charges he would face.