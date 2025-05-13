1 hospitalized after being shot in North Miami: Miami-Dade Sheriff

An investigation is underway in North Miami Tuesday afternoon after a man was shot, deputies said.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to reports of a shooting at the 15000 block of Northeast Sixth Avenue.

Once at the scene, a man with an apparent gunshot wound was found and he was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

NBC6 spoke to people in the area who said the shooting happened outside a beauty shot.

Deputies said they also assisted North Miami Police in an incident that occurred in the 13700 block of Northeast Sixth Avenue.

This is a developing story.