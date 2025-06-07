1 hospitalized after being shot inside vehicle in Miramar: Police

One person was taken to the hospital Saturday morning after they were shot inside their vehicle in Miramar, police said.

According to Miramar Police, the shooting happened in the area of 7700 Fairway Blvd.

Police said that it appeared that the victim was shot while they were inside their car that was stopped at Fairway Boulevard near Nassau Drive.

The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Two other people were inside the vehicle and they were not injured.

Another vehicle in the area was stopped by officers and the people inside were questioned by police.

No arrests have been made as the investigation into the shooting continues.