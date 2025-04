A person was transported to the hospital Wednesday morning after they were reportedly slashed by a machete in Little Havana, police said.

According to Miami Police, the incident happened at West Flagler Street and 13th Avenue in front of a Sedano's supermarket.

The victim was slashed in the back and the arms and was transported to the Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Police said one person was detained.