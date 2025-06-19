1 hospitalized after being stabbed in the chest in Allapattah: Police

A person was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after they were stabbed in Allapattah, police said.

According to police, a man was stabbed in the chest in the area of 2165 NW 28th St. and then walked to a neighbor's home who then called 911.

NBC6 cameras captured a trail of blood at the scene.

Miami Fire Rescue transported the man to the hospital.

Officials said the man was in surgery.

An investigation into the stabbing is underway.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story.