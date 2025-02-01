Broward County

1 hospitalized after being struck by hit-and-run driver in Broward: BSO

According to BSO, the incident happened early Saturday morning at 2400 block of West Sunrise Boulevard

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

An investigation is underway after a hit-and-run driver struck a man in unincorporated Broward County.

According to BSO, the incident happened early Saturday morning at 2400 block of West Sunrise Boulevard.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Once deputies arrived at the scene, they found an adult male who was injured, while the suspect fled the scene.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with severe injuries.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

BSO said their Traffic Homicide was requested to investigate the hit-and-run due to the severity of the victim's injuries.

This article tagged under:

Broward County
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us