1 hospitalized after being struck by hit-and-run driver in Broward: BSO

An investigation is underway after a hit-and-run driver struck a man in unincorporated Broward County.

According to BSO, the incident happened early Saturday morning at 2400 block of West Sunrise Boulevard.

Once deputies arrived at the scene, they found an adult male who was injured, while the suspect fled the scene.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with severe injuries.

BSO said their Traffic Homicide was requested to investigate the hit-and-run due to the severity of the victim's injuries.