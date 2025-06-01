1 hospitalized after BSO deputy fires weapon in West Park: Officials

An investigation is underway in West Park Sunday afternoon after a deputy was forced to fire their weapon, officials said.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, they received a call about a suspicious person with a weapon in the 4000 block of Southwest 26 Street.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Once at the scene, the suspect allegedly punched a deputy and shots were fired. It's unknown if the deputy who was punched was the one who fired their weapon.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue said one person with possible gunshot wounds was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

BSO said the suspect is alive.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will take over the investigation, which is standard whenever there is a police-involved shooting.

This is a developing story.