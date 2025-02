One person was transported to the hospital after a crash involving a school board police officer Friday in southwest Miami-Dade.

The crash happened around 3:35 p.m. at Southwest 147th Avenue and 56th Street.

Footage from Chopper6 showed police escorting an ambulance as it made its way to the trauma center.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue confirmed they transported an adult as a trauma alert and did not provide details on their condition.

What led up to the crash was unclear.