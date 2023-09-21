1 hospitalized after early morning shooting in Wynwood

Miami Police are investigating an early morning shooting Thursday that left one person injured in Wynwood, officials said.

According to the Miami Police Department, shortly after 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood.

The alert brought a heavy police presence to a building along NW 20th street near Miami Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was then taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police have not yet released any information on the identity of the victim, their condition, or the events that led up to the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.