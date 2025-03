At least one person was hospitalized and a dozen were displaced after a fire ripped through a mobile home Monday in Davie.

Footage from Chopper6 showed the fire burned and blackened the side of the residence on Southwest 132nd Terrace.

Davie Fire Rescue said one person was transported to Broward Health Medical Center. Their condition was unknown.

The American Red Cross said it coordinated emergency aid to 12 people, including six children, who were impacted by the blaze.