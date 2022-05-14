1 Hospitalized After Food Truck Explodes at Florida Seafood Festival

A food truck exploded during a seafood festival in Florida on Saturday, sending one person to the hospital with severe burns, according to authorities.

The Vero Beach police said state and local fire officials are investigating the cause of the explosion. The department posted photos of the scene on Facebook that showed the sides and roof of the truck blown off the vehicle.

One person was flown to a hospital burn unit in Orlando. There were no other injuries and the festival continued as authorities secured the scene of the explosion, police said.

