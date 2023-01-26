Hollywood

1 Hospitalized After Hollywood Crash Involving Tractor-Trailer Rips Roof Off Car

Footage showed Hollywood firefighters working to pull the victim out of the sedan, which had its roof sheared off in the crash

By Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

One person was hospitalized after a crash in Hollywood involving a sedan and a tractor-trailer ripped the roof off the car Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. in the area of N. 29th Avenue and Greene Street.

Footage showed Hollywood firefighters working to pull the victim out of the sedan, which had its roof sheared off in the crash.

NBC 6
Hollywood firefighters work to rescue a person from a car after a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Jan. 26, 2023.
Hollywood officials said the victim was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital as a trauma alert. Their identity wasn't released.

"The driver is very lucky, fortunately there was no fatalities here," Hollywood Police spokesperson Christian Lata said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, Lata said.

No other information was immediately available.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

HollywoodBroward County
