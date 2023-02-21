Miami-Dade

1 Hospitalized After Massive Fire Engulfs Several Cars, Buildings at Medley Business

Chopper footage showed the scene just in the 11300 block of Northwest South River Drive

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

At least one person was injured after a massive fire engulfed several vehicles and buildings in flames at a Medley business Tuesday morning.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said crews responded to a reported explosion at the business in the 11300 block of Northwest S. River Drive around 8:30 a.m.

Chopper footage showed heavy black smoke and flames pouring out of multiple structures and vehicles at the scene.

The fire seemed to be contained to one business, but several cars appeared to be destroyed as crews worked to extinguish the flames.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

One person was airlifted to an area hospital from the scene, fire rescue officials said. Their identity and condition were unknown.

Additional information on the fire was also not released.

Local

Florida 2 hours ago

State Senator From Broward Introduces Bill to Ban Dogs From Sticking Heads Out of Car Windows

Broward 6 hours ago

Families Displaced After Massive Fire Breaks Out in North Lauderdale Home

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeMedley
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us