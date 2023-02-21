1 Hospitalized After Massive Fire Engulfs Several Cars, Buildings at Medley Business

At least one person was injured after a massive fire engulfed several vehicles and buildings in flames at a Medley business Tuesday morning.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said crews responded to a reported explosion at the business in the 11300 block of Northwest S. River Drive around 8:30 a.m.

Chopper footage showed heavy black smoke and flames pouring out of multiple structures and vehicles at the scene.

The fire seemed to be contained to one business, but several cars appeared to be destroyed as crews worked to extinguish the flames.

One person was airlifted to an area hospital from the scene, fire rescue officials said. Their identity and condition were unknown.

#MDFR is on scene of a fire at 11350 NW S River Drive. Media staging area will be at NW 97 Avenue & NW South River Drive. pic.twitter.com/Qnqxx0rJ3w — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (@MiamiDadeFire) February 21, 2023

Additional information on the fire was also not released.

