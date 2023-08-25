1 hospitalized, car destroyed in early morning rollover hit-and-run crash in Miramar

One person was transported to the hospital after a rollover hit-and-run crash early Friday morning, officials said.

Officers responded to the 7500 block of Miramar Parkway shortly after 5:30 a.m. Friday.

Video captured of the scene shows a black Honda Civic mangled and upside down in the middle of the road as a tow truck tries to flip it over to haul it away.

According to Miramar Police, the driver of the Honda was transported to the hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

The second vehicle involved in the crash fled the scene.

Westbound lanes are now reopened after being temporarily closed.

The crash is under investigation.