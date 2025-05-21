1 hurt, 1 arrested after Fort Lauderdale roommate argument ends in shooting: Police

One person was hospitalized and another person was arrested after an argument between roommates ended in a shooting in Fort Lauderdale early Wednesday, police said.
The incident happened around 12:45 a.m. in the 1500 block of Northwest 15th Avenue when a verbal argument involving the roommates escalated, Fort Lauderdale Police officials said.
One of the roommates pulled out a gun and shot the victim, who was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
The suspect was arrested. Police haven't released the identities of anyone involved or said what charges the suspect faces.
The shooting remains under investigation.