1 hurt after 2 cars go into canals in separate incidents in Miami-Dade

Two cars went into canals Friday morning in Miami-Dade, and in one instance, one person was taken to the hospital.

Both incidents happened at around 4 a.m.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, one vehicle went into the water on Northwest South River Drive, in Medley. People were able to escape before first responders arrived, but one person had to be taken to the hospital.

Their condition was not immediately known.

Crews worked early Friday to get a car out of a canal on NW South River Drive.

Video of the scene showed how a white vehicle was pulled from the water and dangled from a crane as traffic was diverted. Water poured out of the car for several minutes.

In Sweetwater, in the area of NW 25th Street and NW 117th Avenue, another car went into a canal, but the driver was able to escape, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said.

Divers found no additional occupants, and no one was taken to the hospital, authorities said.

It was not immediately clear what caused either accident.