Miami-Dade County

1 hurt after 2 cars go into canals in separate incidents in Miami-Dade

The accidents happened in Medley and Sweetwater.

By Briana Trujillo

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two cars went into canals Friday morning in Miami-Dade, and in one instance, one person was taken to the hospital.

Both incidents happened at around 4 a.m.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, one vehicle went into the water on Northwest South River Drive, in Medley. People were able to escape before first responders arrived, but one person had to be taken to the hospital.

Their condition was not immediately known.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
Crews worked early Friday to get a car out of a canal on NW South River Drive.

Video of the scene showed how a white vehicle was pulled from the water and dangled from a crane as traffic was diverted. Water poured out of the car for several minutes.

In Sweetwater, in the area of NW 25th Street and NW 117th Avenue, another car went into a canal, but the driver was able to escape, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said.

Local

6 to Know 34 mins ago

6 to know – Top stories of the day

Pembroke Pines 8 hours ago

Family members remember man killed while riding scooter in Pembroke Pines

Divers found no additional occupants, and no one was taken to the hospital, authorities said.

It was not immediately clear what caused either accident.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade CountySweetwater
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us