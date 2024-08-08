‘I hope the driver is OK': Woman taken to hospital after car rams into Aventura store

A driver was taken to the hospital after ramming into a store at an Aventura shopping plaza on Thursday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded when a white 4DR Audi sedan plowed into JDO Couture Dress Shop located at Promenade Shops at 20475 Biscayne Blvd.

The driver, a 63-year-old woman, was later removed on a stretcher. Aventura police said she was taken to the hospital for further evaluation but did not provide more information on her condition.

"All I can keep remembering is the sound, and like I said, I thought it was like a gas bomb, a gas explosions. That was the sound... tremendous boom," one witness, who was getting her nails done next door at the time of the crash, said.

A woman who identified herself as the owner of the store said no one was inside at the time of the crash.

"We are very lucky that we opened a little bit later, so we were not there for the impact," she said.

Shattered glass and knocked over mannequins and merchandise littered the floor as police taped off the scene.

"I was in shock. It's horrible, and I hope the driver is OK," the owner added. "Unfortunately in this area in Aventura there's a lot of people that are not driving right and I wish people would just pay a little bit more attention. Thank God no one was hurt like, seriously."

The cause of the collision was not immediately known.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.