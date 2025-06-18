Miami Gardens

1 hurt, dog killed in Miami Gardens house fire: Family

It happened at a home in the 15200 block of Northwest 33rd Avenue, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

By Yvette Lewis and NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

One person was hurt and a dog died in a house fire in Miami Gardens on Wednesday, the family confirmed to NBC6.

Authorities took one person to the hospital but said that their injuries were not burn-related. More information on that person's condition was not immediately available.

Firefighters were able to get the flames under control, but family confirmed that a dog named Chleo did not survive.

Aerial video showed a charred window that had been shattered.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

