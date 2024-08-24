1 hurt, 6 displaced in Lauderhill house fire: Authorities

One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire in Lauderhill on early Saturday.

The fire department responded to NW 14 Street for a residential fire, where they found heavy smoke and flames showing from the home.

One person was taken to the hospital in serious condition, the fire department said. Information on the age of the victim was not immediately available.

The Red Cross said it was at the scene to help coordinate emergency aid for the family of six, including a child, impacted by the fire.

The Lauderhill Fire Marshal and the State Fire Marshal will be investigating.