One person was hurt Friday night in a shooting in Davie.

Police were called to an apartment building in the area of Sabal Palm Drive and Pine Ridge Drive.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are > WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

They say the victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

It's not clear what triggered the shooting.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. > SIGN UP SIGN UP

Police say they are in contact with the person they believe is responsible, and that they are not looking for anyone else.