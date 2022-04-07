1 Hurt, Suspect in Custody After Shooting at Boca Raton Shopping Center

Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday evening at a popular Boca Raton shopping center that left one person injured and another person in custody.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports the incident took place Wednesday at the Town Center at Boca Raton, where the victim was shot in the leg in front of the William Sonoma store.

"I just saw out of the corner of my eye, everybody scatter, I left the counter and ran to the back with everybody," employee Chris Figura said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where their identity and condition were not released.

Police said they do have a possible suspect in custody, but did not release their identity or a suspected motive.