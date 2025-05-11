1 in custody after home in Miami Shores shot at: MDSO

One person was taken into custody Saturday night after a home in Miami Shores was shot at, deputies said.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, deputies and officers with Miami Shores Police responded to the area at around 8 p.m.

Once at the scene, they found the home and several cars riddled with bullet holes.

NBC6 spoke with residents in the area who said they heard multiple gunshots being fired in the area.

During their investigation, one person was taken into custody.

Their identity or any charges they may face were not disclosed.

No injuries were reported.