Miami Shores

1 in custody after home in Miami Shores shot at: MDSO

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, deputies and officers with Miami Shores Police responded to the area at around 8 p.m.

By NBC6

One person was taken into custody Saturday night after a home in Miami Shores was shot at, deputies said.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, deputies and officers with Miami Shores Police responded to the area at around 8 p.m.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Once at the scene, they found the home and several cars riddled with bullet holes.

NBC6 spoke with residents in the area who said they heard multiple gunshots being fired in the area.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

During their investigation, one person was taken into custody.

Their identity or any charges they may face were not disclosed.

No injuries were reported.

This article tagged under:

Miami ShoresMiami-Dade County
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us