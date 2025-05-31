1 injured after being shot at Pembroke Gardens Mall: Police

A shooting that took place at a mall in Pembroke Pines Saturday morning prompted a swift response by police.
According to Pembroke Pines Police, the shooting took place at the Pembroke Gardens shopping plaza located at 527 SW 145th Terrace.
Police said there was a verbal altercation between the victim and the suspect, which resulted in shots being fired.
The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect has not been taken into custody as the investigation remains active.
This is a developing story.