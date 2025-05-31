Pembroke Pines

1 injured after being shot at Pembroke Gardens Mall: Police

According to Pembroke Pines Police, the shooting took place at the Pembroke Gardens shopping plaza located at 527 SW 145th Terrace

By NBC6

A shooting that took place at a mall in Pembroke Pines Saturday morning prompted a swift response by police.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, the shooting took place at the Pembroke Gardens shopping plaza located at 527 SW 145th Terrace.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Police said there was a verbal altercation between the victim and the suspect, which resulted in shots being fired.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The suspect has not been taken into custody as the investigation remains active.

This is a developing story.

This article tagged under:

Pembroke Pines
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us