1 injured after being shot at Pembroke Gardens Mall: Police

A shooting that took place at a mall in Pembroke Pines Saturday morning prompted a swift response by police.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, the shooting took place at the Pembroke Gardens shopping plaza located at 527 SW 145th Terrace.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Police said there was a verbal altercation between the victim and the suspect, which resulted in shots being fired.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The suspect has not been taken into custody as the investigation remains active.

This is a developing story.