Pilot injured after small plane crashes near North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines

A pilot was injured after a small plane crashed near North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines Thursday afternoon.

The plane went down around 2:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Southwest 72nd Avenue.

ATTENTION DRIVERS: Officers are on scene with a plane crash in the area of 721 SW 72nd Avenue. One patient is conscious & breathing. Traffic along SW 72nd Avenue, south of Pines Boulevard, will be temporarily diverted. pic.twitter.com/fWfhIGSKgr — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) October 26, 2023

Footage showed the plane on a grassy area up against a fence with its nose damaged and landing gear apparently collapsed. Two of the plane's wheels were detached and on the ground nearby.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The pilot appeared to be injured and was taken out of the plane, placed on a stretcher and brought to a waiting ambulance. Officials said he was conscious and breathing.

Federal Aviation Administration officials said the pilot was the only person on board. Records showed the plane is a single-engine Mooney M20E.

The incident happened next to a fire station, and neighbors said the response was immediate.

"I heard the plane very low so it was low towards our roof line and then all of a sudden a big bang. So the bang was where he landed right there in the grass," resident Peter Scialol said. "The house could be on fire, I could be dead, my baby could be dead. No one knows what could have happened, the plane could have come in the house. So it’s dangerous. Very dangerous."

The crash happened on the same street where two years ago, a 4-year-old was killed when a small plane crashed into his mother's SUv and burst into flames. Two people on the plane were also killed.

NBC 6's Julie Leonardi has the latest on what those who knew the four-year-old victim are saying while the two men inside the plane were named.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating Thursday's crash.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.