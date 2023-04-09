1 Injured in Overnight Shooting Outside Pembroke Park Laundromat: BSO

The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating an overnight shooting outside a laundromat in Pembroke Park Sunday that left one man injured, officials said.

The incident occurred at about 2:50 a.m. on Sunday, when Broward Regional Communications received reports of a shooting in the 4800 block of Hallandale Beach Boulevard in Pembroke Park.

Steer clear of Swifty Coin Laundry located at the intersection of Hallandale Beach Blvd and SW 48th Ave near Pembroke Park. Broward Sheriffs Office is investigating a shooting that happened just before 3 this morning. pic.twitter.com/uSc4Cz1I8n — Xochitl Hernández 🇲🇽 (@xochimilcatv) April 9, 2023

Deputies from the Broward Sheriff’s Office West Park District, Pembroke Park Police officers and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the scene and found an adult male who had been shot.

Paramedics transported the victim to a nearby hospital, but have not released additional details on his condition.

Pembroke Park Police requested the assistance of the Broward Sheriff's Office Homicide and Crime Scene units and at this time, BSO is the lead investigating agency.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Please check back on NBC6 for updates.