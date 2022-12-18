shooting

1 Injured in Shooting After Possible Robbery in Cooper City

By NBC 6

Police sirens flash behind police crime scene tape
GETTY IMAGES

The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting Sunday morning that left one person injured in Cooper City, officials said.

Shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday, Broward Regional Communications received a call about a possible shooting at a business in the 9600 block of Stirling Road.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the scene when they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound, officials said.

The victim was then transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Detectives with BSO’s Robbery Unit were notified and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The scene remains active and deputies are urging motorists and residents to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back to NBC 6 for updates. 

This article tagged under:

shootingBroward Sheriffs OfficeCooper City
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us