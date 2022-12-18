1 Injured in Shooting After Possible Robbery in Cooper City

The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting Sunday morning that left one person injured in Cooper City, officials said.

Shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday, Broward Regional Communications received a call about a possible shooting at a business in the 9600 block of Stirling Road.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the scene when they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound, officials said.

The victim was then transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives with BSO’s Robbery Unit were notified and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The scene remains active and deputies are urging motorists and residents to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back to NBC 6 for updates.