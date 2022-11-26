1 Juvenile Dead, 8 Others Hospitalized After Car Crash in Tamarac: BSO

One juvenile is dead and at least 8 other people are hospitalized after two vehicles crashed in Tamarac Saturday afternoon, according to Broward Sheriff's Office.

Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a traffic crash involving two vehicles near west Commercial Boulevard and Northwest 50th Avenue in Tamarac around 6 p.m. BSO said.

Several juveniles were injured and transported to area hospitals, according to BSO. Authorities have not yet released their ages.

BSO’s Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the circumstances of the crash.

The westbound and eastbound lanes of Commercial Boulevard between the Turnpike and Rock Island Road in Tamarac were shut down due to the investigation, but have since been reopened.

No other information was immediately released.

