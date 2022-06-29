1 Killed, 1 Hospitalized After Miami Gardens Shooting Stemming From Kidnapping: Police

Police are investigating a late night shooting that took place Tuesday outside a Miami Gardens home that killed one man and sent another to the hospital.

Miami Gardens Police arrived at the scene located in the 17900 block of Northwest 43rd Court before 11:30 p.m. after reports of a possible home invasion in the area.

MGPD said two men were found with gunshot wounds, with one pronounced dead at the scene and a second taken to an area hospital. Police have not released the identity of either victim at this time.

The Plantation Police Department told NBC 6 the shooting came after an argument over money between a group at an Airbnb in the city, leading to one man being kidnapped and taken to the Miami Gardens home.

MGPD confirmed the shooting came as a result of the kidnapping. An investigation into the shooting continues.