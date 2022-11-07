1 Killed, 1 Hospitalized After Shooting at Home Inside Davie Neighborhood: Police

One person was killed and another person was injured in a shooting Sunday night in the city of Davie.

Davie Police said the shooting took place around 8 p.m. at a home in the community located in the 4800 block of Southwest 47th Lane.

Police confirmed two people were shot with one pronounced dead at the scene and the other taken to an area hospital. The identity of both victims was not released.

One person of interest was being interviewed by police, but no arrest has been made at this time.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police did not release additional details on the shooting at this time.