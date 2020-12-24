Miami-Dade

1 Killed, 1 Hospitalized After Shooting Outside NW Miami-Dade Apartment: Police

Detectives say two men were sitting in a vehicle when they were approached by another man, who shot them and fled the scene

A shooting outside an apartment complex in Northwest Miami-Dade left one man dead and another rushed to an area hospital.

Miami-Dade Police Department officials say the shooting took place outside the complex located off Northwest 115th Street near the campus of Miami-Dade College.

Detectives say two men were sitting in a vehicle when they were approached by another man, who shot them and fled the scene. One of the victims died at the scene while the other was transported to Ryder Trauma Center, where he is in stable condition.

Officials have not released additional information at this time, including the identities of either victim or information on the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

