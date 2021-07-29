1 Killed, 1 in Custody After Shooting in Hollywood Neighborhood

One person was in custody after a man was killed in a shooting Thursday morning in Hollywood.

Police responded at around 3:30 a.m. to the 6200 block of Jefferson Street.

An altercation between the two quickly escalated to a deadly shooting, police said.

Investigators also taped off a vehicle at a nearby gas station. Police did not say how the scenes were connected but stressed that the neighborhood was safe.

"We did want to inform the public that all individuals involved as well as all weapons involved are in police custody," Christian Lata of the Hollywood Police Department said.

A large portion of the neighborhood was blocked off for the investigation.