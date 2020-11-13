Broward

1 Killed, 1 in Custody in Pompano Beach After Alleged Overnight Carjacking

Broward Sheriff’s Office officials say the incident took place after 1 a.m., when deputies received a call of a vehicle being stolen during a carjacking in Boca Raton

WTVJ-TV

Police are investigating an early morning incident in Pompano Beach where one person was found dead inside an alleged stolen car.

Broward Sheriff’s Office officials say the incident took place after 1 a.m., when deputies received a call of a vehicle being stolen during a carjacking in Boca Raton.

Deputies later found the vehicle near the intersection of the 1100 block of Northwest 18th Drive.

Local

News You Should Know 3 hours ago

6 Things to Know – Flooding Woes Continue Days After Eta, Rough Arrest Video Brings Changes for Agency

coronavirus Jul 1

COVID-19 By The Numbers: Tracking Cases, Positivity Rate And More

One person fled from the vehicle and was later detained at a nearby apartment complex. Deputies found another person dead inside the vehicle.

Investigators have not released the identity of either person involved or any other information at this time, including if deputies were forced to open fire.

This article tagged under:

BrowardBroward Sheriffs OfficePompano Beachcarjacking
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us