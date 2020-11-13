1 Killed, 1 in Custody in Pompano Beach After Alleged Overnight Carjacking

Police are investigating an early morning incident in Pompano Beach where one person was found dead inside an alleged stolen car.

Broward Sheriff’s Office officials say the incident took place after 1 a.m., when deputies received a call of a vehicle being stolen during a carjacking in Boca Raton.

Deputies later found the vehicle near the intersection of the 1100 block of Northwest 18th Drive.

One person fled from the vehicle and was later detained at a nearby apartment complex. Deputies found another person dead inside the vehicle.

Investigators have not released the identity of either person involved or any other information at this time, including if deputies were forced to open fire.