1 Killed, 1 Injured After Shooting in Lauderhill Neighborhood: Police

Police are investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday in a Lauderhill neighborhood that left one man dead and another man in the hospital.

Lauderhill Police said officers arrived in the area of the 2200 block of Northwest 59th Terrace after multiple 911 calls of shots being fired in the area.

Officers found one man lying next to a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, who was not identified, was taken to Broward Health Fort Lauderdale and pronounced dead.

A second victim, who also was not identified, was driven to Florida Medical Center and later transferred to Broward Health Fort Lauderdale. His condition was not released.

Details have not been released on the shooting at this time as officers continue their investigation.