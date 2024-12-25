1 killed, 1 injured in separate shootings in Fort Lauderdale on Christmas Day

One person was killed and another person was injured in two separate shootings in Fort Lauderdale on Christmas Day.

The first shooting happened at around 11:15 a.m. outside of Presidente Supermarket on Northwest 9th Avenue.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are > WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

First responders transported a man to the hospital, who later died.

Over an hour later, another shooting happened half a block away on Northwest 8th Street and 10th Terrace, police said.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. > SIGN UP SIGN UP

One person was taken to the hospital and was expected to recover.

Neither of the victims were identified.