1 Killed, 2 Hospitalized After Drive-By Shooting in Miami: Police

One man was killed and two other men were hospitalized after what Miami Police said was a drive-by shooting that took place early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the scene near Flagler Street and Northwest 8th Avenue just after 3:30 a.m. when a Shot Spotter alerted officers of gunshots being fired in the area.

When they arrived, Miami Police found the three male victims who had been shot. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene while the two other victims were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

The identities of the victims were not released as well as no information being released on the suspected shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS.