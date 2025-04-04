Fort Lauderdale

1 killed, 2 shot inside and outside Fort Lauderdale home: Police

Authorities said they responded to shots fired at around 9:45 a.m. in the 4500 block of Twin Lakes Boulevard.

By Briana Trujillo

One person was killed and another two were shot at a home in Fort Lauderdale on Friday, police said.

Police found two people shot outside the home, and an additional person shot inside.

One of the people shot outside was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The other two were rushed to the hospital.

It was not immediately clear if authorities were looking for a suspect. A motive for the shooting was also not revealed.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

